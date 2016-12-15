Olander Park System makes big cuts for 2017 budget

The Olander Park System has prepared its budget for 2017.

Even without revenue from a tax levy, the park says they will make it through the year.

There were a lot of questions about how the system would survive the upcoming year without 60 to 70 percent of their yearly revenue.

It will take big cuts, but all of that is internal. The staff is confident that patrons won’t even notice a difference.

The Olander Park System has had to get creative and make some big expense cuts. Almost no advertising, no travel, and the loss of two full-time positions. All decisions made to help balance the budget.

Decisions that have weighed heavily on the park’s executive director, who has repeatedly accepted responsibility for the situation.

“Letters of support and emails have honestly helped a lot. Because like I said, I feel horrible,” said Erika Buri. “I’m glad the board decided to keep me to be able to rectify as much as I can, and the community support has been tremendous.”

The board has not yet made a final decision whether they will pursue a levy on the upcoming May, or November, ballot.

