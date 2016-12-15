Lucas Co. Sheriff forced to cut $700k, jobs will change

In the next few months, the Lucas County Sheriff's Office will have to cut hundreds of thousands of dollars.

This comes as the Lucas County Commissioners asked all county departments to slash two percent of their budgets, citing gaps in funding.

To meet that two percent reduction, Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp will have to cut $700,000 from his budget. He says a big change like that can't come through small fixes, people's jobs will have to change.

Sheriff Tharp says he's not looking to lay anyone off, but he will be changing things up.

"We're going to have to look at different jobs that people are doing that maybe we can not do those jobs, or cut back, or cut back on doing those jobs 24/7 or cut back on those jobs for eight hours a day," said Tharp.

He's also looking at hiring more people, which might sound strange.

"Our cost is overtime," said Tharp. "So we're really going to have to look at our overtime, how to reduce the overtime."

Sheriff Tharp says he was looking at a new jail, which would have required fewer employees, so they stopped hiring as many people. He says that way no one would get laid off in the move.

The plan was to build a new Lucas County jail in the next few years, as the current jail is old and crumbling, but the plans are currently halted.

A short staff at the current jail has them racking up overtime.

"Having the proper amount of people here can reduce the cost of running our operation," said Tharp.

Sheriff Tharp is working to recruit staff. He says employees start off as corrections officers, with a salary of $31,000. They can then move up to become a peace officer.

