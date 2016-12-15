TPS closes for cold day, changes exam schedule

It was colder than cold Thursday. On top of the chilly temperature was the brutal wind chill.

That's why Patty Mazur, spokesperson for Toledo Public Schools, says classes were canceled.

The kindergartners through eighth graders were already happily on vacation, so who this really affected was the high school students.

High school students were supposed to finish up exams Thursday and not come to school Friday.

Friday, a high school teacher work day was on the calendar, so teachers could do things like grade those exams.

With classes canceled, high school students will attend a half-day of school Friday to take their tests.

Teachers now have a work day scheduled for Jan. 3, 2017.

WTOL's First Alert meteorologists say the temperature Friday morning will be the same as Thursday morning, but the wind chill won't be as severe.

Mazur says they're keeping an eye on the forecast, but at this point, they expect to have school.

If school gets canceled Friday, a plan is in the works for high school students to complete their exams at a later date.



