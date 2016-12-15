Four graduate from auto tech program at Cherry Street Mission

It's a fresh start for new graduates of the Cherry Street Mission Life Revitalization Center. Four grads from the Automotive Technology course walked the stage Thursday.

The nine-month program provides graduates with certification they can use towards in-demand automotive jobs.

It's free to the participants, many who were formerly homeless.

The program also helps with job placement. In fact, one of Thursday's grads is already working because of the skills he learned in the program.

For more information on the Automotive Technology, click here.



Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.