Police investigate shooting on Prospect Ave.

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A shooting in central Toledo has police investigating.

The incident happened a little before 10 p.m. Wednesday on Prospect Avenue.

34-year-old Bavet Lyles was found with a gunshot wound possibly from a shotgun.

Lyles told police he was sitting in his car in the driveway when an unknown man up and shot him.

He is expected to make a full recovery.

Police say right now there are no suspects.

If you know of any information, contact CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111

