USPS deadlines approaching for holiday shipping

The clock is ticking to get those packages mailed in time for Christmas.

Thursday, Dec. 15 is the last day to mail standard ground, which is the cheapest rate.

Steven Jones stopped by the Downtown Toledo Post Office to make sure to get his final package out so it arrives by the 25th.

"I've been here four times already, so this is my last trip," Jones said.

The Post Office says don't worry if you haven't mailed your packages yet. You still have options. The deadline for priority shipping is Dec. 21. For very last minute mailers, the deadline for priority express is the 23rd.

"We're like Santa's helpers, getting everything delivered, helping people with their packages, offering a lot of different stamps and friendly service," said Kelly Corisis, Supervisor Customer Service Support.

The Post Office does recommend mailing as soon as you can, just to play it safe. Also, have patience and make sure your packages are taped up tightly.

"Depending on where it goes, you know, with the cold, you need to be making sure you're using tape that has great adhesive on it so that your packages don't become open in the process of handling within the Post Office," says Postmaster Mary Leach.

The Franklin Park Post Office on Monroe Street will be open from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.