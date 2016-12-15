Prosecutors will look to try teen as adult in shooting, killing of older brother

A teen accused of fatally shooting her older brother was back in court Thursday.

Prosecutors decided to delay the hearing to determine whether 14-year-old Tyanna Thomas will be tried as an adult.

Now, the hearing will be after the new year.

Thomas is accused of shooting and killing her 15-year-old brother Tommie the night of Dec. 7.

“It’s difficult because of the relationship between the two people involved. And it’s difficult because of her age. The last thing the state wants to do is file a motion like this, but in this we had no choice after we looked it up,” said Lucas County Juvenile Prosecutor Lori Olander.

The teen already has a criminal past, and prosecutors say they will consider her record when making their decision.

