Stop & Go donates $23K to fight heroin in Toledo area

The fight against drug abuse in the Toledo area got a huge helping hand Thursday.

Stop & Go, a local convenience store chain, presented the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office’s Drug Abuse and Response Team (D.A.R.T.) with a $23,315.65 check.

Every year, Stop & Go picks a charity to benefit kids. And this year, D.A.R.T. was the recipient due to the ongoing heroin epidemic surrounding the community.

“We are focusing on organization that are mainly helping kids, and the D.A.R.T. program is indirectly helping kids’ lives,” said Dan Ridi, Stop & Go. “They are saving lives and protecting the people. And taking people off drugs and protecting kids.”

Customers contributed more than $13,000 to the cause. The store topped it off with $10,000 of its own.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.