Man shot by Ottawa Hills officer in 2009 forgives him, asks state to close case

It was one bullet fired from the gun of a police officer that put a man in a wheelchair more than seven years ago.

Mike McCloskey, whose spine was severed back in 2009, forgave Thomas White in a courtroom Wednesday and asked the judge to set him free to move forward.

It was just two weeks ago that McCloskey called the prosecutor and asked for this case to be resolved. Call it an epiphany or a change of heart, but McCloskey wants to give the gift of forgiveness to a man and his family who he knows has suffered equally since that fateful evening.

Video that captured the scene is almost too hard to watch. McCloskey and his friend on motorcycles, followed by then Ottawa Hills Police Officer Thomas White, ending with White firing at McCloskey after fear that he was armed.

White was found guilty and sentenced to ten years behind bars, but the case was appealed and the Ohio Supreme Court granted White a re-trial.

What happened in the Honorable Gary Cooks courtroom took everybody by surprise. McCloskey, once an angry man, struggling after being paralyzed, gave everyone hope, and hoped his act of forgiveness would move others to consider love rather than hate.

It was a sermon at McCloskey’s church that opened his eyes.

“I want to thank the Lord Jesus Christ for teaching me the true meaning of repentance. I cannot hold these emotions back. I can now smile when I cry,” said McCloskey.

Now 32 years old, Mike McCloskey called prosecutors two weeks ago asking to resolve this case that was set to be retried.

“It was his strength and compassion that should be an example for us all, because Mr. McCloskey is the reason we were able to resolve this,” said White’s attorney Peter Galyardt.

Although, McCloskey did have one request – to meet face to face with White before the hearing, so he could forgive him for what happened back in 2009.

"That prayer was a prayer of forgiveness, that I was being genuine, that he could truly get the forgiveness he needed form his family, and so he knows that I myself and my family will be OK,” said McCloskey.

White plead no contest to a minor assault charge to resolve the case. McCloskey asked that the judge not to sentence him to jail or pay any fines.

White will be on probation for one year and will give up his police officer certificate, though White has said he has no desire to be a police officer.

“It’s just a wonderful gift to be able to forgive and know the meaning of life is love,” McCloskey said.

McCloskey said since finding his faith, the pain he was in since the accident is now gone, and he has even had sensations in his legs. He confidently believes that he will stand and walk again.

As for White, he is now living in Marion County where he has a job out of law enforcement.

It's not known if the two men will meet again, though several hugs were exchanged.

