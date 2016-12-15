Holiday appetizers, brunch and Sweets from Meijer stores

Holiday Appetizers

Cranberry Pecan Mini Goat Cheese Balls

Makes: 30 cheese balls

Cheese Ball Ingredients

2 8 oz. pkg. True Goodness™ by Meijer® Organic cream cheese, softened

4 oz. goat cheese

4 oz. white cheddar cheese, finely grated

½ cup roughly chopped dried cranberries

½ cup finely chopped pecans

¼ cup thinly sliced chives

Coating

½ cup thinly sliced chives

½ cup finely chopped pecans

½ cup chopped dried cranberries

30 pretzel sticks

Instructions:

1. Combine the ingredients in a large bowl, stirring until combined.

2. Use a cookie scoop to scoop out small balls.

3. Roll into a ball using your hands.

4. Mix remaining chives, pecans, and cranberries in a shallow bowl for coating cheese balls.

5. Roll the cheese balls in coating and spear with a pretzel stick.

6. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

7. If preparing more than 4 hours in advance, don't add the pretzel sticks until ready to serve.

Recipe and photo source: Trish-Mom on Time Out, http://www.momontimeout.com/2016/11/cranberry-pecan-mini-goat-cheese-balls/

5-Ingredient Cranberry Brie Puff Pastry Swirls

These cheesy treats can be prepared in advance, stored, covered in the fridge and then baked just before serving.

Makes: 16-18 Swirls

Ingredients:

1 sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed

3 tablespoons True Goodness™ by Meijer® Organic butter, melted + divided

8 ounces soft brie cheese

1 cup True Goodness™ by Meijer® Organic dried cranberries

1 egg white

2 Tablespoons cinnamon sugar (Mix together 2 Tablespoons True Goodness™ by Meijer® Organic Cane sugar with 1/2 teaspoon True Goodness™ by Meijer® Organic ground cinnamon)

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Unroll the sheet of puff pastry on a lightly floured work surface. Brush the pastry with about 1 tablespoon melted butter and then sprinkle with 1 Tablespoons cinnamon sugar.

3. Slice or dice Brie into small pieces and place it evenly over the dough. Sprinkle the cranberries over the brie.

4. Starting at one of the long ends, roll the pastry up as tightly as possible. Brush the roll at the seam with egg white.

5. Brush with remaining melted butter and then sprinkle the roll with 1 Tablespoon cinnamon sugar to coat.

6. Cover and chill dough for 1 hour or more.

7. Slice into 1/2 inch pinwheels (Alternately: Place plain dental floss under the roll where you want to cut and cut into 1/2 inch wheels. Take the ends of the floss in each hand and wrap them around the roll. Keeping the ends of the floss in each hand, don’t let go and then tighten the floss so it starts to cut through the roll. Again, don’t change hands. Tighten until the floss comes out and the individual roll is separated. Repeat with the remaining rolls.)

8. Place the swirls on the prepared baking sheet and bake 12-15 minutes or until the cheese is bubbly and the pastry golden. Allow to sit on the pan about two minutes and then transfer to a serving plate. Serve!

Recipe Adapted from: http://www.halfbakedharvest.com/idiot-proof-5-ingredient-cranberry-brie-cinnamon-sugar-puff-pastry-swirls/

Mix & Match Trail Mix

These simple and delicious make great party nibbles or hostess gift.

Each recipe makes approx. 6-8 servings

RAW Energy:

½ cup True Goodness by Meijer Raw Brazil Nuts

½ cup True Goodness by Meijer Raw Shelled Almonds

½ cup True Goodness by Meijer Organic Unsweetened Coconut Flakes

¼ cup True Goodness by Meijer Organic Dried Cranberries

¼ teaspoon Sea Salt

¼ teaspoon True Goodness by Meijer Organic Cinnamon

Sweet Treat:

½ cup True Goodness by Meijer Raw Almonds

½ cup True Goodness by Meijer Red Skinned Peanuts

¼ cup True Goodness by Meijer Organic Unsweetened Coconut Flakes

½ cup True Goodness by Meijer Organic Semi-Sweet Baking Chips

Sweet & Spicy:

1 cup True Goodness by Meijer Deluxe Mixed Nuts

½ cup True Goodness by Meijer Organic Semi-Sweet Baking Chips

½ cup True Goodness by Meijer Organic Dry Cranberries

¼ teaspoon True Goodness by Meijer Organic Chili Powder

¼ teaspoon True Goodness by Meijer Organic Cayenne Pepper

1. Mix and match any True Goodness by Meijer nuts, dried fruits and baking chips to create any of your favorite combinations!

Nutrition information per serving:

RAW Energy: 201 Calories, 15 g Fat, 4 g Sat, Fat, 0 mg Cholesterol, 120 mg Sodium, 15g Carb., 3g Fiber, 4g Protein

Sweet Treat: 248 Calories, 18g Fat, 6g Sat. Fat, 0 mg Cholesterol, 12 mg Sodium, 19g Carb., 4g Fiber, 7g Protein

Sweet & Spicy: 285 Calories, 17g Fat, 5g Sat. Fat, 0 mg Cholesterol, 156 mg Sodium, 32g Carb., 3g Fiber, 5g Protein



Brunch for a Bunch

Ham Crusted Spinach & Egg Cups



Serves 12

Ingredients:

True Goodness by Meijer Organic Cooking Spray

7 ounces True Goodness by Meijer Uncured Smoked Ham

12 True Goodness by Meijer Organic Extra Large Brown Eggs

10 ounces True Goodness by Meijer Organic Frozen Chopped Spinach, thawed and drained

¼ teaspoon True Goodness by Meijer Organic Garlic Powder

¼ teaspoon Salt

¼ teaspoon Ground Black Pepper

True Goodness Organic Ketchup, for serving

Directions:



1. Preheat oven to 375-degrees and coat a 12 cup muffin tin with cooking spray.

2. Line each muffin cup with 1-2 slices of ham. Combine spinach with garlic powder, salt and pepper. Divide spinach evenly amongst the ham cups.

3. Crack one egg into each ham cup and sprinkle with additional salt and pepper.

4. Bake in a 375-degree oven for 20-25 minutes or until egg yolks are set. Serve with ketchup for dipping.

Recipe Source: Chef Amanda Leatherman for True Goodness® by Meijer™



Broccoli-Cheddar Hash-Brown Casserole

Servings: 8

Ingredients

6 cups shredded hash-brown potatoes (thaw if frozen)

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

2 cups Meijer 2% Milk shredded sharp cheddar (about 8 ounces)

4 teaspoons True Goodness™ by Meijer® Organic Dijon mustard

1/2 cup Greek yogurt, plus more for serving

1/2 cup diced green onion (from about 4), plus more for serving

4 cups broccoli florets, cut into bite-size pieces

5 True Goodness™ by Meijer® Organic large eggs, lightly beaten

2/3 cup cooked bacon, crumbled (about 6-8 slices)

2 Tablespoons True Goodness™ by Meijer® Organic unsalted butter

Directions

1. In a medium-large True Goodness™ by Meijer® Organic size mixing bowl combine cheese, Dijon, yogurt, and scallions in a large bowl.

2. Mix potatoes, broccoli, eggs, 2 teaspoons salt, and 1/2 teaspoon pepper into cheese mixture. Cover with plastic; refrigerate at least 2 hours and up to 1 day.

3. Preheat oven to 400 degrees with a rack in top third. In a large oven-proof skillet, cook bacon over medium-high until crisp, about 8 minutes; transfer to paper towels to drain. Add butter to skillet; when it foams, add potato mixture. Press to form an even layer and cook, scraping sides with a spatula to prevent burning, until it starts to set, about 8 minutes. Transfer to oven; bake until golden, 22 to 25 minutes. Let cool slightly. Crumble bacon on top and serve, with sliced scallions and yogurt.

Recipe adapted from: Martha Stewart Living, December 2016



Fresh Cranberry Muffins

Makes 12

Ingredients

2 cups True Goodness™ by Meijer® White Whole Wheat flour

2/3 cup True Goodness™ by Meijer® Organic cane sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup chopped fresh cranberries

2/3 cup 2% reduced-fat milk

1/4 cup True Goodness™ by Meijer® Organic butter, melted

1 teaspoon grated orange zest

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 large egg, lightly beaten

Cooking spray

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 400°.

2. Combine flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl; stir well with a whisk. Stir in cranberries; make a well in center of mixture.

3. In a separate bowl mix together milk, butter, orange zest, vanilla, and egg; add to flour mixture, stirring just until moist.

4. Spoon batter into 12 muffin cups coated with cooking spray or line with paper cupcake liners. Bake 18 minutes or until muffins spring back when touched lightly in center.

5. Remove muffins from pan immediately; place on a wire rack.

Note: These muffins freeze well. Bake them ahead, cool completely, and store in freezer bags. To serve, thaw at room temperature. Reheat in aluminum foil at 300º for 10 to 15 minutes or until thoroughly heated.

Nutritional Information per muffin: Calories 174, Fat 5 g, Protein 3.2 g, Carbohydrate 29.2 g, Fiber 0.7 g, Cholesterol 30 mg, Sodium 182 mg



Recipe Source: Myrecipes.com



Skinny Monkey Bread Bites

Yield: 24 bites (Serving Size: 1 bite)

Ingredients:

2 Tablespoons True Goodness™ by Meijer® Organic butter, melted

6 Tablespoons low fat milk, room temperature

1 cup True Goodness™ by Meijer® Organic cane sugar

1 cup True Goodness™ by Meijer® Organic brown sugar

2 teaspoons True Goodness™ by Meijer® Organic ground cinnamon

1 (16 oz.) package refrigerated Buttermilk Biscuits

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F, and generously coat 2 mini muffin pans with nonstick cooking spray.

2. In a small bowl, combine the melted butter and milk, whisking to combine. In a separate bowl, stir together both sugars and cinnamon. Set aside.

3. Cut each of the biscuits into thirds; then cut each third into 5 pieces. Roll each small piece into a ball. Dunk each ball into the butter mixture with one hand; then roll it around in the sugar mixture with your other hand. Set into the prepared muffin pans, placing 5 balls in each muffin cup.

4. Bake at 350°F for 12 minutes. Cool in the pans for 5 minutes before inverting onto wire racks to cool. (Run a knife around the edges if they don’t pop out right away.)

Recipe adapted from: http://amyshealthybaking.com



Holiday Sweet Treats

Yuletide Layer Bars

Makes 2 1/2 dozen bars

Ingredients

½ cup True Goodness™ by Meijer® Organic Butter

1½ cups Graham cracker crumbs

1½ cups True Goodness™ by Meijer® Organic Flaked coconut

1 cup True Goodness™ by Meijer® Organic Chopped nuts (walnuts, pecans or peanuts)

1 can (14oz) NESTLÉ® CARNATION® Sweetened Condensed Milk

1-2/3 cups (10-oz. pkg.) NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® Holiday Morsels

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Melt butter in 13x9-inch baking pan in oven; remove from oven. Sprinkle graham cracker crumbs over butter. Stir well; carefully press onto bottom of pan. Sprinkle with coconut and nuts. Pour sweetened condensed milk evenly over top. Sprinkle with morsels; press down lightly.

2. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until light golden brown. Cool completely in pan on wire rack. Cut into bars.

Tip: For easier cutting of bars, line pan with foil, extending over edges of pan. Coat lightly with nonstick cooking spray. Bake and cool as directed above. Lift from pan; remove foil. Cut into bars.

Recipe Source: NESTLÉ®, www.meijer.com/t1/holiday

Dylan’s Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookies

Makes 4 ½ dozen

Ingredients:

2 cups Gluten Free All-Purpose Flour Blend (such as Pamela’s Artisan Blend or King Arthur Gluten Free Measure for Measure Flour blend)

¾ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon baking powder

2 sticks (1 cup) True Goodness® by Meijer™ Organic butter, softened

¾ cup True Goodness® by Meijer™ Organic cane sugar

¾ cup True Goodness® by Meijer™ brown sugar, packed

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 True Goodness® by Meijer™ Organic eggs

¾ cup Gluten Free Oats

2 Tablespoons Ground Flaxseed Meal

2 cups True Goodness® by Meijer™ semi-sweet chocolate chips

Directions:

1. Pre-heat oven to 350°. In a large bowl beat butter until creamy (30 seconds); add sugars and continue to beat until well blended (1 minute) Add vanilla and eggs and beat until well combined.

2. Mix dry ingredients, except chocolate chips, in a separate bowl until well combined.

3. Gradually beat in dry ingredients in butter mixture.

4. Fold in chocolate chips.

5. Drop dough by rounded teaspoons on parchment covered or lightly greased cookie sheet. Bake for 12 to 14 minutes or until edges start to brown.

6. Let cookies cool slightly and use a spatula to remove from cookie sheet.

7. Enjoy! Refrigerate any unused cookie dough for up to 10 days.

Note: Chill dough one-hour prior to baking to help cookies to keep their shape while baking.

Recipe Source: Tina Miller, MS RDN Meijer Health & Wellness Regional Advisor

Nutrition Information (per cookie): 105 Calories, 5.5g Fat, 3.5g Saturated Fat, 17 mg Cholesterol, 90 mg sodium, 12.5g Carbohydrate, 8g Sugar, 1g Fiber, 1.5g Protein.

Pomegranate Chocolate Oatmeal Cookies

Makes 18-24 cookies

Ingredients:

½ stick (4 Tbsp.) True Goodness™ by Meijer™ Organic butter

1/3 cup True Goodness™ by Meijer™ Organic brown sugar

¼ cup True Goodness™ by Meijer ™Cane Sugar

1 True Goodness by Meijer Organic Extra Large Brown Egg

1 tsp. True Goodness™ by Meijer™ Vanilla Extract

¾ cup True Goodness™ by Meijer™ White Whole Wheat Flour

2 tbsp. ground flaxseed meal

½ tsp. baking powder

½ tsp. baking soda

½ tsp. True Goodness™ by Meijer™ Ground Cinnamon

¼ tsp. salt

1 cup True Goodness™ by Meijer™ Old Fashioned Oats

½ cup True Goodness™ by Meijer™ Organic Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips

½ cup pomegranate seeds (drain extra liquid)

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Line cookie sheets with parchment paper.

2. In a large bowl, beat butter and sugars on medium speed of electric mixer until creamy.

3. Add egg and vanilla; beat well.

4. Add flour and flaxseed meal, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and sea salt; mix well.

5. Fold in oats, chocolate chips and pomegranate seeds.

6. Drop the dough by rounded tablespoon onto parchment paper. Leave two inches between each cookie. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes until golden brown.

7. Let the cookies cool in the pan for about 5 minutes. Then transfer to a cooling rack.

Nutrition Information (per serving): 146 calories, 6g fat, 3g saturated fat, 17mg cholesterol, 117mg sodium, 21g carbohydrate, 2g fiber, 3g protein

Source: Chef Maribel Alchin, MBA, RD, LDN, Meijer Health & Wellness Regional Advisor



Cherry Almond Clusters

Makes 2 dozen

Ingredients:

1 10-oz. pkg. True Goodness™ by Meijer Organic Semi-Sweet Chocolate Baking Chips

1 cup toasted almond slivers

1 cup dried cherries

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350°F.

2. Place almonds in a single layer on baking sheet. Bake 2-3 minutes, stir and bake an additional 1-3 minutes until golden. (Watch closely to avoid burning.)

3. Place chocolate chips in a microwave safe bowl. Microwave on high for 1 minute. Stir and microwave an additional 30 seconds, stir. Heat an additional 30 seconds if needed until chips are completely melted and smooth.

4. Mix almonds and cherries into melted chocolate. Drop by teaspoons onto waxed or parchment paper. Refrigerate until firm.

