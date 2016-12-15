Two people injured when gun discharges during fight

Two people were taken to a hospital overnight after police say a gun discharged during a fight.

Police were called to the Garden Lake Apartments in Toledo around 3 a.m. Thursday after the shooting happened.

According to police, officers arrived to find Susan Payne crying in the hallway. She had been shot in the chest. The other victim, Paul Gianni, was lying face down in the hallway with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Payne told police the shooting was an accident.

Police say Gianni had left his gun in his bedroom, and Susan threatened to shoot herself. During a struggle for the gun, the bullet hit the woman in the chest and came to rest in the man's leg.

Both were taken to a hospital but are expected to be okay.

The apartment complex is a community for formerly homeless and disabled veterans.

So far, no one has been charged in the shooting.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.