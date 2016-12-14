Cold causing schools to consider closure

The arctic temperatures headed this way could have an impact on schools, many of which have exams before the end of the semester.

Bowling Green's Superintendent Francis Scruci says it's easier to make a call on snow and ice than cold.

"I don't think there's any set threshold. But I always look at it's got to be zero degrees Fahrenheit or below, and then the wind chill factored in along with that," said Scruci.

The superintendent says the risk of extended exposure to the cold is another factor.

Many schools are delayed or closed Thursday morning due to extreme cold temperatures.

But with some of the most arctic weather of the season on the way, he says it's still too early to tell.

"We'll all still go through the same process. We'll all get up in the morning, we'll take a look at the wind, what the temperature is, what the wind chills are because we're in Ohio too, and weather changes," said Scruci.

The superintendent says all the buses will be checked early and warmed up before they hit the road and that the final decision revolves around not putting any student at risk.

"We're going to do everything we can to make sure our students are safe, but again we just want to remind people it's winter, it's cold," said Scruci. "You know we've got to get the days in to educate them, and we just can't cancel and delay every single day of the winter."

