Family files suit after firetruck hits, kills Ohio woman

The family of a jogger struck and killed by a firetruck backing onto a walking path is suing a volunteer fire department in northern Ohio.

The lawsuit filed this week in Seneca County says the firetruck had an obstructed rear view and that the driver didn't use reasonable care while backing up.

A message seeking comment was left with the department Wednesday.

Fifty-three-old Lorri Riehm, of Tiffin, was killed in June near the village of Green Springs.

Authorities say she was walking along a reservoir and wearing headphones when she was struck by a firetruck that had been sent to a water rescue.

Prosecutors this month announced they weren't filing charges against the firefighter driving the truck.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.