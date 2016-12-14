Firefighters prepared for sub-zero temperatures on the job

With WTOL 11's First Alert Weather team tracking freezing cold temperatures though the rest of the week, Toledo Firefighters are preparing for the sub-zero wind chill.

Bitter cold winter days aren't uncommon in Toledo. While they do make a firefighter's job more difficult, city officials say they are prepared to handle whatever Mother Nature throws their way.

"The difference for us in the winter time compared to the summer is that it poses several more challenges,” said Lieutenant Matthew Hertzfeld with the Toledo Fire Department. “Not to mention simple things, such as when we don't have sidewalks that are shoveled, there's an extra challenge to get a cot to a front door on an EMS run. Plus, the challenges that we face in the cold during firefighting."

While firefighters work to avoid getting wet at scenes, that's easier said than done. They pack extra clothes for cold days on the job.

"We do have several options at our disposal for those types of things,” explained Lt. Hertzfeld. “Fortunately, all of our firefighters have two sets of fire gear so if that fire gear were to become exceedingly dirty or wet and sweaty, we can go back to that station and change out into a fresh set of turnout gear."

Firefighters also keep water flowing through hoses to avoid freezing, and their trucks are also prepared for the cold. Lt. Hertzfeld says if they are on scene for an extended period they will rotate fresh crews and call a TARTA bus in for shelter and warmth.

"We do have procedures in place,” said Lt. Hertzfeld. “There are certain things that have to be done to our trucks, to our apparatus, keeping drains open those types of things. There are also policies in place for addressing those types of issues, as well as our response."

The cold isn't ideal for firefighters, but they say it's nothing they aren't used to and won't stop them from doing their job.

