Hundreds celebrate Christmas with Boys and Girls Clubs of Toledo

Six-hundred kids were exploring Imagination Station Wednesday for the 125th celebration of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Toledo.

Hundreds got to learn in a fun way with their friends, while also meeting a few of their favorite characters and even Santa himself.

The annual trustee Christmas party started when a Toledo businessman threw a party for more than a hundred boys in need. Now, 125 years later, the party continues, providing kids a fun and safe holiday season.

"It has been a way of celebrating for many of our kids, this is their true Christmas,” said Dave Wehrmeister, executive director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Toledo. “I shouldn't say just our kids, our staff and our board, this is the real meaning of Christmas. It’s to be able to celebrate with them the holiday season."

Just like the first party, kids were given a goody bag, only this year they were full of over 30 different items for the kids to take home for Christmas.

The annual trustee Christmas party will continue for another 600 kids on Thursday night at Imagination Station, but they have programming all year long.

For information, you can visit their website or call them at 419-241-4258.

