Lucas County passes budget, needs money-finding solutions

Lucas County Commissioners passed a $600 million dollar 2017 budget Tuesday, but asked all county departments to cut two percent.

Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken says there are two reasons why the county has issues with money this time around: a change in sales tax allocation and a fight with the City of Toledo.

Gerken says the federal government changed the allocation of a state sales tax that has to do with Medicare. Because of that, he says there is an estimated a loss of $2.7 million in 2017, and a $10 million loss in 2018.

"It was a federal change in sales tax, however, we're looking for our partners at the state to - the house, senate, the governor - to find a way to back-fill that money," said Gerken. "We're confident they understand the size of the problem; it's really a big problem. "

Additionally, Gerken says Toledo stopped paying for its share in the criminal justice system, affecting the county's budget to the tune of $11.4 million.

Commissioners say that cost includes everything from housing to work release and involves. That comes after judge ruled the county had to pay for certain city inmates.

Additionally, commissioners says it includes the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, or CCNO.

A few months ago, Toledo stopped using CCNO and the county picked up the tab for those city beds. To save money, the county accepted a gr ant to conduct risk assessments on prisoners, and people of low risk were released. While Gerken says the gr ant has helped to reduce costs, it's going to run out and they need a permanent solution.

"The more permanent solution is to work with the City of Toledo to resolve the lawsuit, to get equitable contributions from both sides, build a new jail that's efficient," said Gerken.

In the meantime, Gerken says they're using $6.3 million from county savings and asking all department to cut two percent. That will generate nearly $1.8 million dollars.

