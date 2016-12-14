Toledo police reward random acts of kindness

Toledo police officers have been spreading a little extra holiday cheer to those they spot doing good for the community.

Chief Kral gave officers with TPD’s Community Service Section several $20 gift cards to hand out randomly.

The best part of TPD’s Random Acts of Kindness is that they caught the heartwarming encounters on video. Time and time again, officers are seen catching Toledoans off guard, surprising them with a little help for their holiday.

From a man shoveling his neighbors' sidewalks, to a mom making the right choice and carrying her baby into a store.

Toledo police officers armed with gift cards took notice and gave deserving people in all parts of town a small token of appreciation.

"It made me feel great, especially when we gave them to someone who you kind of have in your heart,” said Melissa Stephens with Toledo Police Community Service.

In Officer Stephen’s heart, was a deserving family with three little girls she has formed a close bond with this year.

“It means a lot it was a big surprise I wasn't expecting. It was great,” said recipient Barbara Fraley.

A surprise with no strings attached to hopefully show many that the Toledo's Police Department is full of officers whom care about those they serve.

"I appreciate everything you guys do, it’s wonderful. It means a lot," Fraley said. "It’s great to see this kind of thing happen, and it’s not just something you hear about."

This is the second year TPD pulled off their Random Acts of Kindness. They say it's just one of many ways the community service division of the department is helping to bridge the gap between officers and the people they serve.

