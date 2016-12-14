Bowling Green puts $700,000 grant to good use

Bowling Green's Community Development Block Gr ant Program has spent more than $700,000 dollars helping area residents.

"The number one thing facing persons that are at low or moderate income levels is that if they're a home owner, they're severely cost burdened here in Bowling Green," said grant administrator Tina Bradley.

The $700,000 of grant money goes to helping these people struggling with finances.

The grant is a part of a five-year program. Another program is being added to help people this winter.

"It's a down payment assistance program and what is does is, it helps lower the monthly mortgage cost so that they are not cost burdened," Bradley said.

In addition to helping people find housing, this gr ant money also helps place people in jobs.

Overall Bradley, says this is invaluable to Bowling Green.

"This is just wonderful programming, it's a tremendous value to our community. It helps a lot of people,” Bradley said.

Bradley says, in order to be eligible residents have to go to the city administrative offices and apply. And, although these numbers are great, she says, the need is still far greater than what they can provide.

