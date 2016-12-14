UT moving to shorter semesters, raising housing fees

It’s exam week at the University of Toledo, but the schedule could look a little different come fall of 2017.

The Board of Trustees approved the change for UT to move from 16 to 15 week semesters. University leaders say this allows more time for things such as internships and research.

And, this means they will align with majority of the other public universities in Ohio, which some students like to hear.

“The Board of Trustees approved today the conversion from a 16-week semester to a 15-week semester beginning in the 2017-18 school year," said Andrew Hsu, Provost of UT. "The Provost’s Office will work closely with Faculty Senate, which had previously approved the measure, to implement the new academic calendar."

In addition to providing more flexibility for students, the two weeks of additional time in the school year will allow faculty more opportunities to work on their research and other scholarly activities.

The change in our academic calendar brings UT in line with our peers in Ohio, including Ohio State, Cincinnati, Miami, Kent State, Akron, Cleveland State, Wright State and Ohio University.”

"They're already on break for winter break, and I'm still here, on campus, waiting to be picked up," said student Kordell Davis.

This isn't the only change effecting parents and students/

Another change approved just this week is raising the cost of room and board. Campus housing will go up two percent, and some meal plans will increase up to one percent.

In the approval, the board of trustees says this will cover the increasing operations costs. However, students say they feel like they're already paying enough.

"My dorm is pretty nice, but I don't think it's worth still paying more because it's already probably one of the more expensive ones right now. So I don't think it's worth it," said student Andru Waters,

Representatives from the university say, there are still a lot of details to be worked out before next year.

