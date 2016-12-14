Holidays mean big sales for Ballreich's

The holidays are the most wonderful time of year, and it is also the busiest time of the year for one local company.

Every year, Ballreich's potato chips in Tiffin sees an influx in orders for chip shipments.

Folks from Northwest Ohio have made it a holiday tradition to ship a box of their loved one's favorite snacks across the country where the chips are not available.

Every December, personal shipment orders go from around a dozen a week to over a hundred.

This year, Ballreich's has a new website that allows for personal shopping and direct delivery.

They also have their traditional prepacked Holiday gift bags in 3 sizes to order in person, online, or over the phone.

The holidays are such a busy time for Ballreich's, it has become one of their biggest sales periods of the year.

"We were shipping gift boxes before online was every really a thing," said Haley Thomas, Sales and Marketing Director for Ballreich's Potato. "So, it's always been around, it's just continues to grow as more people travel to different parts of the country."

And if you order the $50 dollar jumbo gift basket, you get to try some of the limited edition pickled flavored potato chips.

