Tiffin Mall tenants angry over additional costs

A group of businesses in Tiffin are facing a hefty bill that most tenants don't feel they have to pay.

Only a handful of tenants are currently running their business out of the Tiffin Mall.

Now, a memo from the new ownership has them upset, and it is creating worries about the mall's future

In September, it was announced the Tiffin Mall had been purchased by Toledo based Suder-Pierson Properties. This raised the morale of the mall tenants who occupied 8 of the 28 retail spaces.

But then a letter came last week saying the tenants are expected to pay, on average, an additional $300 a month on top of their lease payments to cover gas and electric utilities. They also must back pay for the last two months or face repercussions.

"We have put a couple thousand dollars into renovating this space that we're in right now. So, I'm wondering what the future is of the mall." said Judy Riley of Stepping Stone Realty.

The mandate has mall regulars scratching their heads.

"Oh, I think it should be on the owners. That's my opinion," said a regular mall walker who wanted to remain anonymous.

Most tenants pay for their own electric bill already, and gas had been covered by the previous owner.

The tenants, many not wanting to speak on camera, think the extra money is intended to pay for the heating and lighting of the mall's common area.

"We currently already pay our own electric bill in this unit, so we're not going to pay that," said Riley.

We spoke with a representative of Suder-Pierson over the phone who says the utility payments are a part of the tenant lease that was never enforced.

However, tenants are saying that is not the case.

