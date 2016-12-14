Glass Libbey Dolls receive new life, on display at Museum of Art

It’s been nearly 100 years since they made their debut.

Now, after months of restoration, the treasured Libbey Dolls are on display in all their glory at the Toledo Museum of Art.

It’s an enormous collection to have on display from this time period – 78 historical costumed figures, each meticulously hand-designed, using inspiration from French works of art.

“Jacques Doucet was really a collector too at heart, so the play between his love of fashion and love of art is really unique,” says Marissa Stevenson, who restored the Libbey Dolls for the museum.

Lovingly restored for display over months at the museum. It’s the first time since 1972, the dolls, made from plaster and wax, can be seen.

“It’s kind of like playing dress up a little bit, but they’re just so fascinating,” Stevenson said. “The amount of detail and incredible fabrics that were used on each and every one of them.”

Jacques Doucet brought the quality of his designs and fabrics from the runway to the dolls that are on display now at the museum.

The dolls are approaching their 100th anniversary.

It is unique that a couture designer of this caliber would make a collection this large. A lot of collections made during this time have been disbanded or no longer exist.

All the different kinds of dolls are delightful for new visitors to see, and it’s bringing back a treasure trove of memories for those who get to see them again after four decades.

“They would tell me their stories of when they would come with their grandmother, and it’s so exciting to see them back out,” says Stevenson. “So they just have this lovely history here, and they’re very beloved by our patrons.”

The Libbey Dolls ‘Fashioning the Story’ is on display through Feb. 12, and it may be the last chance to see the collection. Admission is free.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.