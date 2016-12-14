Toledo holds first team practice in Montgomery

The Toledo Rockets have completed day two of their bowl trip to Montgomery, Alabama.

The day started with a trip to the Hyundai Plant and ended with some fun in the game room at the team hotel.

In between, they took to the practice field for their first practice in Montgomery at nearby Huntingdon College.

“We did a lot of things at a high rate,” said Senior Michael Roberts. “It’s a great feeling, enjoying the Alabama weather. It’s not like we have this back home, we’re under snow!”

“A lot warmer weather,” said quarterback Logan Woodside. “Definitely to get outside and not be stuck indoors, it’s nice.”

Woodside leads the Rockets in to this bowl game after setting nearly every single-season record in Toledo football history. He's looking to cap off his incredible season with a win in the bowl game.

“Logan has grown immensely as a football player,” said head coach Jason Candle. “He’s played at a very high level, and that’s due to his preparation.”

On Thursday morning, the Rockets will visit the Rosa Parks Museum in Montgomery and will have a short practice in the afternoon.

Thursday night, they’ll be treated to a performance by comedian Ronnie Jordan.

All of these events are leading up to the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl which will be played on Saturday at 5:30 pm.



