Keeping your dog warm in the frigid temperatures

An extra layer of clothing, or a jacket is usually enough to keep you warm during this frigid weather, but the winter cold can be tough on the four-legged members of your family.

Lucas County Canine Care and Control is making sure pet owners know how to keep their furry loved ones safe and warm during the winter months.

"We just want to make sure all their basic needs are met," said Gabrielle Vitale of Lucas County Canine Care and Control. "And a lot of them aren't crazy about the cold so just make sure you pay extra attention."

The most important tip is giving your dog shelter.

Ideally, you should bring your dog indoors where it is warm. However, a doghouse with some amount of insulation is the next best thing.

Also, it is important to change their water frequently to prevent freezing.

Make sure you keep in mind the cold can a negative affect your dog's paws.

"Especially if they're out walking the ice can irritate their paws," Vitale said. "So if you want to get them little boots or a coat something to get them through the cold months that would be awesome."

Deputy's from Canine Care and Control will be making their normal rounds looking for dogs stranded in the cold. If they see something out of the ordinary, they will be in contact with the Toledo Area Humane Society.

