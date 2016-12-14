ProMedica officials give tour of new HQ building

ProMedica representatives and the project engineer led a first look inside the new headquarters along Summit Street in downtown Toledo. We spent about

90 minutes inside the two main buildings.

There's a stunning view of the roof of the old steam plant building from the fourth floor. The roof wasn't structurally sound and had to be torn off. New wood material was installed and the original steel trusses were painted.

ProMedica also had to stick to strict historic preservation guidelines.

"Interior and exterior we wanted to retain that masonry," ProMedica project engineer Bernie Merritt said. "We're taking all the steps necessary to do that, reclaiming any brick that might have fallen, reclaiming any brick that might be cracked or broken."

Three floors are being extended and reveal gorgeous views of the Maumee River. Top ProMedica executives will have offices there.

Historic brick work on the new north smoke stack has been finished. The south one is next.

The former Key Bank building is also taking shape.

Electrical and data work is being completed on conference rooms. Human Resources and more executive offices will go in there.

"We've tried to open up the floor plan, make it a little more conducive for the synergy between the different departments," Merritt said.

On the lower level of the old Key Bank building is where the new downtown YMCA is being built.

The Summit YMCA will move here. The area where the workout equipment will have a stunning view of the city and river. It will be open to all YMCA members.

The 764-car parking garage won't get any higher, likely avoiding more controversy over blocking the river views.

"It hasn't changed since our meetings with the city. We have stuck very true to that design in terms of the materials. the heights, the finishes, the underground portions," Merritt said.

The former Key Bank building is now called the Junction building and will be move-in ready in July.

The steam plant building will be ready in August, but ProMedica says all employees will begin working there at the same time.

