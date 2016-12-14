Calendars on sale for Live Your Dream Foundation fundraiser

A local charity is giving you a way to finish up your Christmas shopping. All while avoiding crowds at the mall and helping local firefighters.

The Live Your Dream Foundation was set up by the family of Toledo’s fallen firefighter Jamie Dickman, and right now, is in the middle of a big fundraiser.

Everyone has one, and with a new year coming, everyone needs one – a 2017 calendar.

This year, you can get your hands on a hunky, firefighter version. But if that’s not for you or the person you’re shopping for, there are also G-rated calendars with firefighters posing with kids or pets.

Whichever you chose, it helps a deserving charity.

The calendar shoot was just over a month ago, where local heroes had a little fun and hammed it up for a good cause.

Firefighters, not just from TFD, struck a pose with their kids, grand kids and family pets.

Jamie Dickman’s children even got in on the action and will be featured to help raise funds for the charity that helps their dad’s legacy live on.

This is one of the Live Your Dream Foundation’s biggest fundraisers of the year. The money goes to help equip fire houses across Northwest Ohio with the essential items firefighters usually have to pay for out of their own pockets, like dishes and mattresses.

Calendars are $15 for the first one purchased, and if you buy more than one, they are $10.

To purchase a calendar, follow the link.

