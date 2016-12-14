Cherry Street Mission offering shelter for local homeless

With frigid temperatures expected this week, many of Toledo's homeless are looking for a place to stay.

Local shelters are seeing an increase in visitors, but they are stressing there is still room. Shelters like the Cherry Street Mission are hoping to get the word out.

"Here at Cherry Street, we don't turn anyone away," said Richard Jones, the operations manager at the Cherry Street Mission. "We'll find a place, we'll find the space for them."

Overcrowding is a situation the mission said they will deal with when it comes. But for now, they still have not reached their unofficial capacity.

"There's room now," Jones said. "For example, the report I had last night, we had 150 men and 54 women. So with those capacities of 200 at the men's shelter and 100 at the women's, we still have room for people to come in."

Jones says he and other workers at mission are always on the lookout for someone in need of shelter.

"For example, when I'm at Krogers and I see individuals I may recognize," Jones said. "I'll say 'Why are you doing this when you know you can come to Cherry Street?' And they say, 'I want to pan-handle. I want to go out and make my own money by what I'm doing.'"

While it's unrealistic to try to convince everyone to seek shelter, there are still ways for the community to help donate to keep the homeless warm this winter.

"Hats and coats and gloves and scarves," Jones said, "those kinds of things. Blankets would be very well appreciated."

You can donated any of those items at either of the Cherry Street Mission's downtown locations.

