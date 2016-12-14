Money Talks News: Shopping for women on Christmas

Every woman's gotten them. The gift that, well, isn't quite right.

Listen guys, take it from someone who's been around this block a time or two. There are definitely some gifts you want to avoid giving your girl.

Number one? Simple. Any appliance she didn't specifically ask you to buy.

Dumb idea number 2? Clothes. And yes, that includes lingerie. Unless you know she specifically wants it, this is a mine field. Better idea? Make a nice card that says you'll go with her on a shopping spree.

Now how about pictures? A picture of the two of you? Great. A framed picture of just you? No. You're going to look like a megalomaniac.

If you've been around women for more than 20 minutes, this one should go without saying: don't even think of giving anything that has to do with losing weight, like a gym membership or diet book, unless specifically requested. Or, for that matter, anything whatsoever that has to do with improving oneself. The reason should be obvious.

And dumb idea number five? Anything that can't be easily exchanged. If it's a closeout, if it's far away, or if it can't be brought back, it's probably a mistake.

There you have it: five dumb gift ideas.

But that's just the beginning. What's the worst gift you've ever gotten? Add it to the list by going to going to the Money Talks News website, and doing a search for "dumb gifts." You might even win a Money Talks T-shirt. But if you do, please: don't give it your girl for Christmas.

© 2016 Money Talks News. All Rights Reserved.