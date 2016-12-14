Santa greets Head Start preschool students

It’s looking a lot like Christmas around Toledo Public Schools. So much so that the man in red made a special trip to visit Head Start students Wednesday morning.

Employees at the Summit Preschool Campus dressed festively to surprise the kids, and Santa was there to greet them all and bring joy to their faces.

“This is just the time and season for giving, and for our Head Start families, Toledo Public Schools has always been very generous around this time in terms of giving to children in the district," said Dr. Hope Bland, Head Start director.

TPS employees have been collecting toys and books for the Head Start students for a while and enjoyed making the big delivery.

