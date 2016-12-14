Scammers look for phone ID numbers through online sales

Is a new phone on a loved one's shopping list this year? Well, you may be tempted to find one online, cheaper than in stores. Or maybe you're looking to sell an old phone to make some extra cash for the holidays.

If you plan to sell a phone, say on eBay, you may get potential buyers asking for an all important identification number before even making a bid. In most cases it's called an IMEI found in your phone's settings.

"When a phone is reported stolen, they actually keep lists of stolen device IDs. Carriers then block that ID of a stolen phone," says Ian Huckaby, Raycom Media Regional Director of IT.

Huckaby says scammers then hunt for good IMEIs on places like eBay or Craigslist to activate their stolen or cheap, black market phones, and that's where you come in.

"Now they'll reprogram that phone with your valid one and suddenly, their $5 investment and a little bit of time, will turn into a $500 or $600 phone for them," Huckaby said.

That means, if you do find a credible buyer, your phone is now basically useless.

The same goes if you're trying to buy a phone online. It could have a bad IMEI number, and not all sellers are upfront about that.

A quick search on eBay will turn up dozens of phones, but experts have some advice for consumers before they commit to any purchases.

Huckaby says if you're making a local transaction, like on Craigslist, try to do it at a carrier store like Verizon or AT&T, and have them activate the phone for you.

Also, buy from a known, credible source.

"It may not be quite as cheap as buying hand to hand, but those are all going to be legitimate phones," Huckaby said.



Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.