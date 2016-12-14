BGSU to graduate more than 1,000 students this weekend

Just over 1,000 students will be graduating from Bowling Green State University Dec. 16 and 17.

BGSU sent out a statement Wednesday explaining that the 287th graduation will be held in two ceremonies Friday and Saturday at the Stroh Center.

The graduating class includes 66 international students from 21 different countries.

For more information on commencement, click here.

