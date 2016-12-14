In extreme cold temperatures be aware of frostbite

As some people might still have to brave the bitter, cold temperatures and head outside for some time, keep in mind frostbite can happen...and quick.

Some signs to look out for:

Cold skin and a prickling feeling

Numbness and a red, white, bluish-white or grayish-yellow skin

Skin can also look hard or waxy

Possible clumsiness because of joint and muscle stiffness

In severe cases, skin might blister after re-warming

Frostbite is most common on the fingers, toes, nose, ears, cheeks and chin

Because of skin numbness, Frostbite may go unnoticed until someone else points in out.

