Clean up begins at former Seagate Hotel downtown

There was some movement Wednesday at a downtown Toledo building that has sat vacant for decades.

Crews were out cleaning up the former Hotel Seagate.

Lucas County Commissioners say an announcement about the future of the hotel is coming in the next few months.

Back in October, WTOL 11 was the only TV station there when Lucas County Commissioners opened up the proposal from Key Hotel and Properties.

