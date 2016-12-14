Police searching for man accused of stealing jewelry inside Cash - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police searching for man accused of stealing jewelry inside CashLand

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police are looking for a man accused of smashing a display case and stealing Jewelry from a CashLand store in west Toledo.

According to police, the man brought an electric heater and a BMX bike to the store located at 522 S. Reynolds on November 25.

Once he was in the store, the man took out a hammer and smashed some of the display cases and stole some of the jewelry.

He fled in a mid-sized silver car.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stopper at (419)-255-1111.

