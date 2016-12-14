Detectives identify three suspects in Thanksgiving home invasion - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Detectives identify three suspects in Thanksgiving home invasion

(Source: Clyde Police Dept.)
Marchell Hayward (Source: Clyde Police Dept.)
Anaria Coleman (Source: Clyde Police Dept.)
Trevon Wright (Source: Clyde Police Dept.)
CLYDE, OH (WTOL) -

Clyde police have issued arrest warrants for three suspects they believe are involved in a home invasion Thanksgiving morning.

Detectives say they are confident a fourth suspect will be named but are waiting to gather more information.

According to police, the four invaded a house in Clyde on November 24, holding the homeowner at gunpoint. 

Wednesday, police released the names and pictures of three suspects wanted in the crime.

  • Trevon L. Wright, 20, is a black male about 6'0 and 152 lbs with black hair and brown eyes
  • Anaria L. Coleman, 20, is a black female about 5'1 and 157 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes
  • Marchell M. Hayward. 19. is a black female about 5'2 and 125 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Clyde police department at 419-547-9555 or their local law enforcement.

