Truck gets jammed under railroad overpass, closes part of Anthony Wayne Trail

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The eastbound lane of the Anthony Wayne Trail near the Toledo Zoo is closed after a semi-truck got stuck under a railroad overpass.

The truck was carrying a large tank, which got jammed underneath the railroad overpass.

The westbound lane is not having any traffic problems.

