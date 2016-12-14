Dave Zenk to serve as Metroparks executive director

The Board of Park Commission chose Dave Zenk Wednesday to serve as the executive director of Metroparks of the Toledo Area.

Zenk, 37, has been with the Metroparks since 2005. He began serving as the interim executive director of the Metropark system on October 1, replacing Steve Madewell.

Before being named as the interim executive director, Zenk served as deputy director for five years. He oversaw the development of four new parks in two years, the first new Metroparks in four decades.

"After conducting a thorough nationwide search, the board is in unanimous agreement that Dave Zenk is uniquely qualified to build on the park district's rich tradition and be a transformative leader into the future," said Scott J. Savage, president of the Board.

As a deputy director, he managed park planning, land acquisition, maintenance, law enforcement, and several other duties.

“Metroparks has a nearly 90 year history of protecting some of the region’s most important natural resources and providing experiences that connect people to them,” Zenk said. “I am honored and humbled to be chosen as the agencies’ 8th executive director.”

Zenk has been crucial in developing popular new programs and outdoor activities within the Metroparks including a mountain bike trail, kayak launches, and outdoor skills instruction.

“Over the past five years, we have truly accomplished some wonderful things, but I am even more excited and optimistic about our future,” Zenk said. “The team of professionals we have at the park system is inspiring, committed and supportive of pushing the limits and trying new things. With more parks, creative experiences and trail systems in our future, Lucas County will continue to be a great place to live, work and play.”

