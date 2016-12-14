Arrest made is central Toledo shooting - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Arrest made in central Toledo shooting

Toledo police arrested a west Toledo man for shooting another man in the back.

Anthony E. Williams, 20, is charged with felonious assault. 

According to police, Williams shot Bryon Taliaferro-Belt in the back on Nov. 11 in the area of North Cove Blvd. and Upton Ave.

It's not known what led to the shooting.

Williams was arraigned before a judge in Toledo Municipal Court Wednesday. He's being held on a $100,000 bond at the Lucas County Jail. 

