Important to check car's readiness for cold weather

When winter rolls around, it is easy to forget what maintenance you need on your car to keep you safe and not stranded. Ask the experts, and a few simple steps can make all the difference.

WTOL 11 talked to Smitty's Automotive Service in Sylvania about cold-weather car preps.

A big one - simply making sure you have enough fuel.

"Even if you've got quarter of a tank, if there's vapor in the line or there's some moisture collected, you could deal with a freeze up in these temperatures," said Ric Lawrence, manager of the location.

He says if that happens, you're car will not start.

Lawrence also suggests you check your battery, especially if it has a low crank.

"Don't wait on it to get you, be proactive," said Lawrence. "Get in somewhere, get that battery checked out, particularly if you know your batter is four or five years old. That's about average life on a battery."

Checking your fluids is another one. He says freeze ups can happen on all types of fluids if they're too low.

"You want to make sure that windshield washer fluid is a good protected mix. I like to see a good 20 below on that, and that's going to help you from freezing up there," said Lawrence.

He also says taking a peak at the amount of tire tread you have can be the difference between some traction or none at all when the roads become slick.

Also remember tire pressure, lights and heat. These are all items that can be checked during a simple oil change.

"Extreme temperatures, hot and cold, that's when cars will act up the most. So that routine maintenance, getting into the shop, making sure I'm informed, I know my cars going to do what I need it to do this time of year. That stuff's all important," says Lawrence.

According to Lawrence, one of the most important things to remember is just be proactive, and don't wait until it's too late to get your car ready.

