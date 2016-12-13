Heroes help local kids shop for Christmas

Local kids got to shop for Christmas with some heroes Tuesday night.

At the Meijer in Oregon, more than 30 kids could be seen shopping with several police officers, firefighters, members of the military and much more.

Kids could spend $100, which was donated by Meijer, to buy Christmas gifts with some help from some of the best.

While the first responders and military members may be called the heroes, several said they enjoy hanging out in the toy aisle more than some of the kids they were shopping with.

"Most of us have everything that we need so it's good to give back,” said Petty Officer First Class Ray Waggy, of the naval operation support center. “It's fun to be with the kids and to talk to them. Sometimes just talking with them as they are shopping is good for them and you just see the smile on their face."

Kids also had the chance to wrap their presents with their hero helping them through.

