Garage catches fire on Mermill Road in Wood County

A garage fire started after 8 p.m. Tuesday in Wood County on Mermill Road.

Several different departments were called to the scene only because of the difficulty of getting water to the fire in a rural area.

Dispatch said it came in as a garage fire, and was not sure if it may have been attached to a house.

Wood County Sheriff's Office confirmed that nobody has been hurt.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.