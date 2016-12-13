Garage catches fire on Mermill Road in Wood County - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Garage catches fire on Mermill Road in Wood County

RUDOLPH, OH (WTOL) -

A garage fire started after 8 p.m. Tuesday in Wood County on Mermill Road.

Several different departments were called to the scene only because of the difficulty of getting water to the fire in a rural area.

Dispatch said it came in as a garage fire, and was not sure if it may have been attached to a house.

Wood County Sheriff's Office confirmed that nobody has been hurt. 

