Wauseon police release names of people killed in apparent murder-suicide

Wauseon police have released the names of two people killed in an apparent murder-suicide Tuesday night.

Just before 6:30 p.m, police were dispatched to a possible shooting at the corner of W. Linfoot Street and Ottokee Street.

The police chief said they found Jill Dorsey, 44, lying in the road with a gunshot wound to her chest. She was rushed to Fulton County Health Center where she was pronounced dead.

The suspect, Leonel Ayala, 41, was found dead a short time after from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The chief says they don't know the cause of the shooting yet.

Ohio's Bureau of Criminal Investigation was on scene helping with the investigation.

