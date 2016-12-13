Wauseon police release names of people killed in apparent murder - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Wauseon police release names of people killed in apparent murder-suicide

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
WAUSEON, OH (WTOL) -

Wauseon police have released the names of two people killed in an apparent murder-suicide Tuesday night.

Just before 6:30 p.m, police were dispatched to a possible shooting at the corner of W. Linfoot Street and Ottokee Street.

The police chief said they found Jill Dorsey, 44, lying in the road with a gunshot wound to her chest. She was rushed to Fulton County Health Center where she was pronounced dead. 

The suspect, Leonel Ayala, 41, was found dead a short time after from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The chief says they don't know the cause of the shooting yet. 

Ohio's Bureau of Criminal Investigation was on scene helping with the investigation.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly