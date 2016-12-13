Where to go and what to see in Montgomery before the Camellia Bowl

Montgomery is a city where the past co-exists with present. A city where a simple meal at a diner can turn into a conversation with a stranger you will remember for a lifetime. A city where true southern charm exists in the calamity of 21st century life.

You may never find Montgomery as a top tourist destination in the U.S., but for those visiting the Cradle of the South for the Raycom Media Camelia Bowl, there are many places to go, see, and eat to make your trip memorable.

History is one of the hallmarks of Montgomery. In 2014, 10 Best Readers’ Choice named Montgomery as the Most Historic City in the USA, beating out cities like Boston, Williamsburg, and Savannah. One of the reasons for this is the role Montgomery played in both the Civil War and Civil Rights Movement.

If you go to downtown, at the bottom of “Goat Hill” on Dexter Avenue, you will see the famous fountain. That small circle may be one of the most important circles in the country.

On one side of the fountain is an old building used as a post office in the 1860s. That was where the telegram ordering Confederate forces to fire on Fort Sumter was sent from in 1861, marking the beginning of the Civil War.

Directly across from that building, you will see a bus stop. It was on from that bus stop in 1955 where Rosa Parks first stepped on the Cleveland Avenue bus before she refused to give up her seat. One could say the Civil War and Civil Rights Movement began in that little circle.

There are several memorials to the Civil Rights Movement in Montgomery, including the Rosa Parks Museum, the Civil Rights Memorial, and the Dexter Avenue Baptist Church, where Dr. Martin Luther King preached during his time on Montgomery.

Also on Dexter Avenue, you can tour the First White House of the Confederacy, where Jefferson Davis and his family lived before moving to Richmond, VA in 1862. You can also tour the beautiful capital building. Note the stunning artwork on the rotunda, telling the history of Alabama.

Down the street from the fountain on Commerce Street is the Hank Williams Museum, dedicated to the famous country musician and Montgomery icon.

Just down from there is the Montgomery Visitors Center in the old train station. The attached shed is famous for the beautiful stained glass windows.

If you are into the arts, check out the Alabama Shakespeare Festival and Montgomery Art Museum. While you’re there, check out the annual performance of A Christmas Carol, a long-running Montgomery tradition.

If you like architecture, check the homes in the historic Cloverdale neighborhood. Many of these homes date back to the late 19th century and early 20th century. Here you will find the home of Zelda Fitzgerald, who fell in love and married author F. Scott Fitzgerald. That home is now a museum.

If you’re looking for Christmas shopping, head to the Shoppes at Eastchase in east Montgomery. There you will find plenty of stores to swipe your card all afternoon.

There are many notable local restaurants in Montgomery that will fill your belly with southern delight.

The most famous restaurant is Chris’ Famous Hotdogs on Dexter Avenue. Opened in 1917 by a Greek immigrant, it is still family owned and operated. George Wallace, Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King, and Hank Williams were all regulars. A hotdog/hamburger combo with the famous chili sauce with an old fashioned bottled coke is the way to go.

If you’re wanting barbeque, try and find Sam’s BBQ on the Atlanta Highway. It was the runner-up for the best barbeque in the state. If you can’t find that, look up Jim n’ Nick’s and their famous cheese bread. Whichever barbeque joint you go to, keep in mind Alabama is pork state and known for its pulled pork.

If you want down-home soul food, check out Martin’s Restaurant on Carter Hill Road. They are a traditional meat and three spot with the best fried chicken in the city and great veggies to go with it. Filet and Vine is also a famous meat and three spot served cafeteria style.

Finally, make sure you check out the Montgomery Christmas Parade the night before the big game. It is there you will see Montgomery for what it truly is. Hundreds of people gathered together, celebrating their love the season, each other, and the city.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.