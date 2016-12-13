Toledo Newspaper Guild confirms new contract with Toledo Blade

Following days of voting, the Toledo Newspaper Guild approved a new contract with the Toledo Blade.

The contract is 1-year deal and will provide bonuses for employees, a new compensation plan for advertising sales staff, added vacation time, elimination of unpaid sick days and a 401k match for employees, according to a Facebook post by Toledo Deserves a Great Newspaper.

In exchange, Guild members agreed to increased healthcare costs, a permanent freeze in pension increases, work-rule changes and a pay freeze.

According to the post, Guild President Nolan Rosenkrans reacted to the deal as such:

The contract provided benefits for members and was the first non-concessionary contract reached with The Blade in more than a decade. But, he said, the deal still is not good enough for employees. Guild negotiators did not reach agreement with the company at the table; instead the company essentially said, "Take it, or leave it."

