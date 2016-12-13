Toledo Mud Hens unveil new 2017 uniforms

The Toledo Mud Hens unveiled new uniforms Tuesday they will wear beginning with the upcoming 2017 season.

There are in all four uniforms.

The home uniform is white with Mud Hens written across the front. They also have an alternate home uniform that is red with yellow and blue sleeves with a Mud Hens logo on the right side of the chest.

The away uniform is gray with Toledo written across the front.

Finally the Mud Hens will sport a cream-colored throwback jersey with Mud Hens written in cursive across the front.

This is the first time Toledo will sport new uniforms since their move to Fifth Third Field in 2002.

