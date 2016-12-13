Local teen books Kesha concert in Bowling Green

Musical artist Kesha is coming to Bowling Green in January for a good cause.

Maumee Valley Country Day senior, Maya Dayal, is to thank for the pop star holding a benefit concert at BGSU.

"My friends were really confused," Dayal said. "They didn't really understand what was going on, they kind of thought I was lying."

Her friends may have a point. Between celebrating her 18th birthday and taking a pre-calculus exam, Dayal is putting together a concert for 5,000 people to attend.

Dayal founded Bands4Change last year, which works to get artists to perform in Northwest Ohio to benefit a charity.

"I have a passion for music, and I have a passion for helping people around the world and trying to understand different problems that people in third world countries face," Dayal said. "So I thought, why not combine my love of music and my love of helping people into one big thing, and try to bring big groups of people together to try to raise money and raise awareness about global and local issues."

After 16 months and countless phone calls, Dayal says Kesha is the artist who finally decided to come to Bowling Green State University.

This concert will benefit Humane Society International, the National Eating Disorder Association and the Rape Abuse and Incest National Network. All of the proceeds from the concert will go to these organizations.

Kesha picked the charities herself, but Dayal said all of the charities mean something to her as well.

Dayal hopes to attend Columbia University next year, and she wants to continue Bands4Change no matter where she goes.

You can buy tickets to the concert by visiting the Bands4Change website.

