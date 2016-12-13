Task force to review concerns over graduation requirements

Ohio's school board is creating a task force to review the state's graduation rules amid concerns that new requirements are putting a large number of current high school juniors at risk of not graduating on time.

Some superintendents estimate one-third or more of their current juniors are in jeopardy of not graduating in 2018 unless officials alter requirements for that class. To graduate, they must earn certain points on more demanding end-of-course exams, or get job credentials or a remediation-free score on a college entrance exam.

The board voted Tuesday to create a task force to make recommendations by April about the requirements.

Also Tuesday, the governor's executive workforce board issued recommendations on how education, nonprofit, labor and business sectors can work together to remove barriers to the job market.

