Money Talks News: Gifts not to buy

If you’re about to head out to buy a gift for the man in your life, you may not know what he wants. But there are probably things he doesn’t.

In this Money Talks News, reporter Stacy Johnson takes a humorous look at what men don’t want.

Shopping for the perfect gift can be a challenge, and who’s the hardest person to shop for? Your spouse or significant other.

Everybody’s got the idea of what makes the perfect gift. But when it comes to the man in your life, there’s probably some things he doesn’t want, unless, that is, he specifically asks for them.

Bad gift idea no. 1 - A tie. They’re formal. They’re for work. They’re no fun.

Next, a nose-hair trimmer or other personal care products. Sure, I might need it, but unless I specifically ask, please don’t give me one as a gift.

Bad gift no. 3 - Shoes and clothes. Now, it’s not that we don’t need socks and underwear. Of course we do, because we never buy any. It’s just that it’s no fun. I mean, clothing for me is like a blender for you.

Next, bath products. I’m a guy. I really don’t need anything fancy or expensive. Save your money.

Finally, jewelry. Do you see me wearing jewelry? If I’m not, that’s probably because I don’t like it. Oh, and by the way, I’m attached to my watch. If you plan on replacing it, it should be like the one I have but better.

So what do men really want? What we want is stuff that has flashing lights and makes noise. In short, if you want to know what a man wants, he wants what a little boy wants.

What’s the worst gift you’ve ever gotten? Tell us about it and you could win a Money Talks News T-shirt. Head to MoneyTalksNews.com and search “bad gifts.”

© 2016 Money Talks News. All Rights Reserved.