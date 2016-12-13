Bedford school leaders praise arrest in series of arsons outside of school

Three times this year, storage buildings burned to the ground outside of Bedford High School. Investigators say none of them were accidents.

Finally, an arrest has replaced the fear.

Bedford schools superintendent Mark Kleinhans called the arrest a huge relief, and he's thankful that Monroe County Sheriff's investigators worked around the clock to help the district move forward.

There were smoldering ruins of buildings on June 26 and 28 and then again on Oct. 17.

Athletic Director Mark German said they lost thousands of dollars in football, track and baseball equipment, as it was all destroyed in the fires.

The Monroe Evening News says the sheriff's office has charged 26-year-old Michael Sykes, of Lambertville, with arson for the first fire at a large storage building at the football stadium, and for an October arson at a Kroger store in Dundee.

He's also charged with sending a letter to school officials threatening more damage.

Superintendent Mark Kleinhans confirmed the letter was turned over to investigators.

"I was so concerned someone was going to get hurt. I'm so glad it's over," Kleinhans said.

It's also a big relief to German.

“Just the not knowing created a lot of fear and anxiety, but yeah we've all been able to take a deep breath now and we'll move forward," he said.

The Bedford Alumni Association has been raising money to replace the sports equipment, and the school district will rebuild the buildings.

Investigators haven't confirmed a motive but Sykes was a former student at Bedford.

“It's a little disappointing, but I don’t have a good background in that problem, thank goodness," German said. "But this can happen anywhere, a school our size."

Superintendent Kleinhans said they will still be vigilant in watching the school buildings. They'll use the surveillance cameras and will keep lights on in the parking lot at night.

Kleinhans also said he was worried someone was going to get hurt and that the athletes suffered from the loss of the equipment.

He said the sheriff’s office notified him about the arrest last Friday.

