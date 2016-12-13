Lucky couple wins free trip to Raycom Media Camellia Bowl

A Springfield Township couple will be heading to Montgomery this week to watch the Rockets in the Raycom Media Camellia Bowl.

John Cubberly had his name drawn for the all expenses paid trip.

"I just said, that really would be the best Christmas present anyone could ever get," Cubberly said.

Cubberly, a Toledo alumnus, has spent most of his life in northwest Ohio.

A Saturday routine he's been doing for longer than these UT players have been alive is dawning a lucky sweatshirt his daughter bought him before watching the game.

"I listen to or watch every game. Either on ESPN or on the TV, either one," he said.

Cubberly says longtime viewer of WTOL and was thrilled to see the contest offering a chance to see his beloved Rockets in Alabama.

"I saw the ad on television and I said, 'Gee, if there is anything I would ever want to do, it's go to a bowl game, it'd be the best Christmas present ever.,'" Cubberly said. "I said, 'I am going to enter the contest, I went down to the computer and entered it.'"

Both John and his wife, Vicky, have never been to Alabama. But with temperatures expected to approach the 70s, he says it is the perfect time of year for a trip south.

